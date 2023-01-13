‘India forerunner in economy, defence’

India is a forerunner in terms of economy, defence and religion in the world and we are in the process of restructuring the nation, which would pave the way for leading the world within 25 years, said Governor RN Ravi in Tiruvaiyaru on Wednesday.Inaugurating the Pancharatna Kritis rendering in view of the 176th Thyagaraja Swamy Aradhana at Tiruvaiyaru in Thanjavur, the Governor said that India is the country established by the rishis and sages on the pathway of letting the people know about the religion which is the guiding light of the country.The country was flourishing in everything till the 18th century until the East India Company arrived in India for trade. Subsequently, the colonial system took the country back in development and now, we have been initiating steps for the restructuring of the entire system of our nation, which has been a forerunner in terms with economy, defence and religion.“Thus, within 25 years, we will lead the world with those restructured processes,” the Governor said.