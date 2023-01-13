Special show on Thirukkural

Tamil TV Channel ‘Puthuyugam TV’ is to telecast new 13-episode Game Show Shriram Group’s ‘Kural Pesu Vaagai Soodu’ on Sundays between 10:30 am and 11 am, from Pongal onwards – 15th Jan. to 9th April 2023.A press release said produced by Shriram Group, directed by Thurai Nagarajan of Boon Fun Media and compered by Aarthi and Krishnan, the programme is to bring viewers the delight and thrill of the Game Show.Shriram Group has organised preliminary round of talent hunt themed around Thirukkural in 12 zones: Chennai South, Chennai North, Tanjore, Trichy, Thiruvarur, Puducherry, Madurai, Nellai, Kovai, Erode, Salem and Vellore, witnessing participation of 1597 students overall, the release added