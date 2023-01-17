‘Cold wave over northwest India likely to abate from Jan 19’

India Meteorological Department on Monday said that two western disturbances in quick succession are likely to affect northwest India on January 18 and 20, as a result, cold wave conditions over northwest India are likely to abate from January 19. In a press release, IMD stated, “Minimum temperatures are very likely to fall further about 2°C over many parts of Northwest India till 17th January morning; no significant change till 18th and rise by 4-6°C during 19th-21st January 2023. Fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C very likely over many parts of East India till the 18th and no significant change thereafter. No significant change in minimum temperatures is very likely over Gujarat state by the 18th and rise by 2-4°C thereafter. No significant change in minimum temperatures over the rest parts of northern India during next 4-5 days.”