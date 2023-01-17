Govt admits multiple side-effects of Covid-19 jabs in RTI reply

I t’s official. The government’s two top watchdogs have admitted to ‘multiple side-effects’ of Covid-19 vaccines that were jabbed in over a billion Indians in the past more than two years. The startling revelations are made by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in an RTI reply to Pune businessman Prafful Sarda. India has permitted AstraZenaca and Serum Institute of India, Pune’s ‘Covishield’ and SII’s own ‘Covovax’; vaccines of three Hyderabad-based companies — the government-run Bharat Biotech Ltd.’s ‘Covaxin’, Dr. Reddy’s Lab imported ‘Sputnik V’, Biological E. Ltd.’s ‘CorBEvax’, and later, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Ahmedabad’s ‘ZyCov-D’ only for teenagers (12-17 age). In a specific query by Sarda on the side-effects of all these jabs, the ICMR’S PIO Dr. Leyanna Susan George and CDSCO’s PIO Sushanta Sarkar, have cited a plethora of ramifications arising out of all these vaccines comprising their FAQs. Covishield takes the lion’s share of its after-effects on the jabbed janta — injection site tenderness or pain, multiple red spots or bruises beyond the injected site, persistent vomiting without reasons, severe or persistent abdominal pains or headaches with or without vomiting, shortness of breath, chest pains, pain in limbs or swelling on pressing of calf/arms, weakness/paralysis of limbs of any particular side or parts of the body, including cranial nerves, unprecedented seizures, pain in eyes, blurred vision or diplopia, change in mental status, encephalopathy or depressed level of consciousness.