Vandalur Zoo will be opened today for Kanum Pongal

Anticipating high tourists’ turnout at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur, the zoo management has planned several special arrangements on Tuesday and Wednesday. For these days, the zoo timings have been changed to 8 am to 5 pm. Subsequently, as per the press note, the zoo will be open on Tuesday (on Kannum Pongal), which is usually a scheduled holiday for visitors. Additionally, visitors will be allowed to view feeding of herbivore animals like Indian Gaur, Rhinoceros, Black Buck, Sambar Deer, Hog Deer, Spotted Deer, Swamp Deer, Nilgai among other animals from 11 am onwards. Further, as a water pond was constructed in December for two elephants – Rohini and Pragruthi – the management has scheduled an elephant shower show between 2 pm and 4 pm.