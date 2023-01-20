Show caution in matrimonial cases’

Chennai : It has been observed in various judgments of the Supreme Court and High Courts that the court should be cautious in dealing with complaints given about matrimonial disputes.Citing this, the Madras High Court ruled that the tendency to implicate husband’s relatives unnecessarily in a matrimonial dispute case would amount to an abuse of process.Justice RN Manjula made the observation while allowing a petition filed by Saroja and M Kanjana – mother and daughter, who were suspects in a harassment case under Section 498 A. The complainant was the wife of the petitioners’ son and brother respectively.The petitioners wanted the court to quash the FIR and the pending case before the Judicial Magistrate-I, Pollachi. They alleged that they were falsely accused in the case since the complainant and her husband had a matrimonial dispute.