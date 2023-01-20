Problems, pressure

NATO is attempting to make overtures to India to create additional problems in India’s relations with China. Their battle cry is indivisibility of security in the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference on the performance of Russian diplomacy in 2022 in Moscow. ‘NATO is not limited to organising life on the European continent. NATO’s Madrid Summit declared that the military bloc had a global commitment, specifically in relation of the Asia-Pacific region, which they call the Indo-Pacific region. It is clear that they are attempting to make overtures to India to create additional problems in its relations with China,’ Lavrov said.Lavrov said that countries are developing economically, look at China and India (our strategic partners), Turkey, Brazil, Argentina, Egypt and many African countries. ‘Considering their immense natural resources, their development potential is enormous. New centres of economic growth are emerging. The West is trying to prevent this, in part, by exploiting the mechanisms created to service its interests within the globalisation framework it created,/he said.According to Lavrov, the dollar’s role as a reserve currency is very important in this respect. This is why in our contacts through the SCO, BRICS, the CIS, and the EAEU, and in our cooperation with associations of Asia, Africa and Latin America, we are doing all we can to create new forms of interaction to avoid dependence on the West and its neo-colonialist methods (that are now clear).