SP Cinemas acquires Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku”

SP Cinemas has cherry-picked Vikram Prabhu’s upcoming film “Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku” and will release it all over India and Worldwide. The movie will released in Tamil,Kannada & Telugu. Karthik Adwait in his Tamil Debut, has written, directed, and produced this film for his production house Karthik Movie House.Karthik Adwait is an alumini of New York Film Academy. Kannada Industry’s most celebrated actor Daali Dhananjaya plays the main antagonist in this film and his action scenes will elevate the film to another dimension. Vani Bhojan plays the female lead character and the others in the star cast include Anand,Vivek Prasanna, Vela Ramamoorthy among others who perform pivotal characters in this movie. Sagar Mahati, son of reputed music director Mani Sharma has scored the music for this film. ‘Pariyerum Perumal’ fame Cinematographer Sridhar is cranking the camera and C.S. Prem Kumar is taking care of editing.