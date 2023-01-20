Hansika special in Hot star

Hansika Motwani chose to marry her friend Sohael Khaturiya on December 4th last year at Jaipur’s Mundota Fort and Palace. Hansika and Sohael Khaturiya’s wedding was a grand affair that made headlines across the country. Fans will get a glimpse of the celebrations as Disney+ Hotstar brings to you the festivities, drama, and excitement as it happened behind the scenes, leading up to the dream day. Hotstar Special show ‘Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama’ will showcase everything that happened from the time the actress announced her decision to tie the knot with Sohael, as an army of wedding planners, designers and the families race against time to pull off a fairy tale wedding in just six weeks, that was truly spectacular in every sense of the word. Hansika and her family also address the scandal that surfaced prior to her wedding, which threatened to derail her dream day. Disney+ Hotstar along with Hansika have revealed the first look of the Hotstar Specials show with the release date slated to be announced very soon.