Kriti Sanon to play a meaty role in Custody

Naga Chaitanya’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual project Custody directed by filmmaker Venkat Prabhu is fast progressing with its shoot. The movie is already in last leg of shooting. The makers surprised everyone by introducing Krithi Shetty as Revathi from the film. Revealing her first look poster makers wrote, “Presenting the Charming and Gorgeous Krithi Shetty as the Revathi from Custody.” Arvind Swami is playing the antagonist role while Priyamani will be seen in a powerful role. The film also stars Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj, Premji, Vennela Kishore, Premi Vishwanath, among others. Custody is one of the most expensive films in the career of Akkineni hero. Srinivasaa Chitturi is producing the film in a prestigious manner under Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. The film is being made with high production values and technical standards. Pavan Kumar is presenting this ambitious project. Abburi Ravi penned the dialogues while SR Kathir is handling the cinematography.