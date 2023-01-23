Right move

The Union government has decided to suspend all activities of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) until the Oversight Committee is formally appointed and takes over the day-to-day activities of the federation. This includes the suspension of the ongoing ranking competition, and the return of entry fees taken from the participants for any ongoing activities.The announcement follows a decision by the government to appoint an Oversight Committee which will take over the day-to-day activities of the WFI. The decision came shortly after the assistant secretary, WFI, Vinod Tomar, was suspended with immediate effect. Earlier on Saturday, Tomar termed the charges against the federation’s president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh ‘baseless’.Tomar said the wrestlers, who sat in a dharna at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and levelled allegations of sexual harassment and financial impropriety against the WFI president, have not produced any evidence to support their claims.”The allegations are baseless. It has been 3-4 days (since the wrestlers sat in protest) and they still haven’t produced any evidence. I have been associated with them for the past 12 years and I never came across any such incident or allegation,” Tomar