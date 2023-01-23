High-end smartphones at throwaway price

Chennai-based company Ovantica offers high-end Smartphones and Laptops at throwaway prices, posing a challenge to others in the market. A press release said Ovantica is a new-age e-commerce platform selling refurbished smartphones. Ovantica was launched by Surender S in 2020 with the passion of selling unboxed phones, laptops and other electronic gadgets for the people who are on the go and who otherwise could not buy them spending a fortune, the release added. Surender said, ” We have an experience of 10 years in the market and our strong technical team offers the customers the best product based on individual tastes and requirements. And we have also tied up with Gadpro to provide a one-year warranty to the buyers.”