Gender equality

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has opened an important conversation by observing that the term “homemaker” is gender-neutral and that homemaking has economic value. The court’s reference to the possibility of “house husbands” becoming a new normal goes beyond terminology. It challenges a long-standing social assumption that earning is primarily a man’s responsibility while managing the home and children is a woman’s role. As women have entered and excelled in every sphere of professional life, the responsibilities of running a family too need to be viewed without the limitations of gender.

The court’s observations are particularly relevant against the backdrop of its concern that some women may view marriage as an obstacle to their careers. A family works best when responsibilities are shared according to circumstances rather than dictated by convention. There is nothing unusual or demeaning about a husband taking greater responsibility for children and household affairs while the wife pursues her profession, just as women have traditionally balanced careers with family responsibilities. Homemaking involves time, effort, planning and sacrifice, and its economic and emotional contribution to a family deserves recognition irrespective of whether it is performed by a woman or a man.

The idea of the “house husband” therefore need not be seen merely as a reversal of the traditional “house wife” model. It can represent a broader understanding of partnership in marriage, where both spouses have the freedom to decide how work, childcare and household responsibilities are divided. The Madras High Court’s observations offer an opportunity for society to move from prescribed gender roles towards mutual respect and shared responsibility. If homemaking is genuinely valued, there should be no embarrassment attached to the man or woman who chooses to make it their principal responsibility.