Tight security for R-Day fete

Five -tier security has bern put in place for Republic Day celebrations in Chennai tomorrow. Several thousand cops have been deployed to maintain vigil at vantage points in city including bus stands, railway station and shopping malls. The celebrations will take place near the Labour Statue at Marina at the junction of Kamarajar Salai and Wallajah Road where Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi will unfurl the Tricolour. A total of 6,800 police personnel will be on duty on Thursday at the venue and other surrounding areas. Additional police personnel will be deployed in areas that fall under the jurisdiction of Chennai police, including Chennai airport, railway stations, bus stands, shopping malls, beach areas and places of worship.

While vehicle checking is already in progress, hotels and lodges in the city will be monitored by the police and the representatives of such establishments have been asked to alert authorities if they come across anything suspicious. Patrolling has also been intensified in the city. The city police have been conducting anti-sabotage checks in coastal areas along with the Coastal Security Group (CSG).