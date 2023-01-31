Support, solution

Russia has accused the BBC of waging an information waron different fronts – not only against Moscow but also against other global centers of power pursuing an independent policy, days after the British broadcaster released a controversial series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova made these remarks when asked about the BBC’s controversial documentary. “Our Indian friends have already made a comment on this situation. I would like to draw your attention to the fact that it is yet another evidence of the BBC waging an information war on different fronts – not only against Russia but also against other global centers of power pursuing an independent policy, Zakharova said.After a certain number of years, it turns out that the BBC is fighting even within the British establishment, being an instrument of the interests of some groups against others, she said.’It should be treated accordingly. The BBC is not an independent television and radio corporation, but a dependent one, often neglecting the basic requirements of the journalism profession, she added.The reaction from the Russian Foreign Ministry comes at a time when protests are being held across the India against Centre’s ban on screening of the controversial BBC documentary on Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots.