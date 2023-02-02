Bouquets & brickbats

With an year to go for Lok Sabha polls, all eyes were on he Union Budget for 2023-24.Many say it focused on growth and welfare with a priority to provide support to farmers, women, marginalised sections and the middle class, a few said it was anti-people. A section of experts said the budget proposals will lead the country towards achieving its goal of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy and top three economies globally within a few years.This Budget empowers 140 crore people and is unlike an election budget in which ‘rewris’ are distributed. Union Minister Goyal said, There is so much consistency in this budget. Elections budgets are those where ‘rewris’ are distributed. It is a budget which strengthens the country. This budget empowers 140 crore people. This budget is preparing India for a brighter future.’Terming the Union Budget ”anti-people”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said it will deprive the poor. She claimed that the changes in the income tax slabs will not help anyone.This Union Budget is not futuristic, totally opportunistic, anti-people and anti-poor. It will benefit only one class of people. This Budget will not help address the country’s unemployment issue. It has been prepared with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,’ she said.