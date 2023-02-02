My silence has grown ‘louder’: Suresh Gopi

Popularly known as the “angry young man” of Malayalam film industry, actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi’s gradual transformation has left many wondering whether he has mellowed down in real life.

He confesses that be it politics or his first love – acting, he is enjoying his time.Recalling his six-year tenure in the Upper House of Parliament which ended in April last year, he says he is extremely happy to have put his ‘signature’ in the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 besides a few other important ones like the Abrogation of Article 370.On his future in the political arena, Gopi said irrespective of whether he is politically active or not, he will continue to be an ardent fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.”I am always in touch with politics and those who matter in politics and will continue to do so, but the thing is, I am doing it the way I like,” said Gopi who is presently very busy in his acting field, with a few hits that has come after a hiatus.