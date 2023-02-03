Annamalai calls on EPS, OPS 

Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai today called on AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam (OPS) at their respective residences in Chennai on Friday. BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi and senior leader Karu Nagarajan were also present. This comes amid a pending decision by the party on the upcoming Erode East by-polls on February 27. Sources say that Annamalai had apprised both leaders to come together amid all differences and work unitedly to defeat DMK-led alliance in the Erode (East) Bypoll.