EPS vs OPS: BJP tries to smoke peace pipe

With just a few days to gor for Erode (East) bypoll, national general secretary of BJP and party’s Tamilnadu incharge CT Ravi and State party president K Annamalai called on AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami and ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam in their respective residences today.

Sources say that the BJP has been trying to patch up the two factions ahead of the Erode East Assembly by-poll. The meetings took place a day after the Election Commission of India filed a six-page preliminary submission to the Supreme Court that AIADMK’s by-laws dated on 11.07.2022 were not taken on record (by ECI) as the same is under challenge, including the manner and the process in which the amendments were passed in the said meeting.

Though the BJP could have ended the suspense much earlier, its decision to wait till the AIADMK factions arrive at a consensus had only spilt the faction war to an all time low with both K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam announcing their respective candidates – K S Thennarasu and Senthil Murugan – on Wednesday. Both the factions are contending for the party’s Two Leaves symbol now.