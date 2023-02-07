Protest, pressure

Congress party has said that it would not back down till Prime Minister Narendra Modi agrees to have a discussion on Hindenburg Research`s report against Adani Group in Parliament. “We need PM Modi`s statement on the Adani issue, which has affected the lives of people and lost crores of money. We want a discussion under rule 267. We won`t back down till the PM agrees to have a discussion in Parliament,” senior Congress senior leader Digvijay Singh said on Monday.Congress is continuously cornering the government over the issue in Parliament forcing the adjournments of both Houses during the Budget Session. On Monday, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day yesterday.This is the third day of the logjam in Parliament over the opposition`s demand for the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). Congress held nationwide protests outside State Bank of India (SBI) branches and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) offices on Monday, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the matter.