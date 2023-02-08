Several military officers attend Musharraf funeral

Pakistan’s former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf was on Tuesday laid to rest with military honours in an army graveyard here in the presence of his relatives and several retired and serving military officers. The funeral prayers were held at the Gulmohar Polo Ground in Malir Cantonment in the afternoon in a low key ceremony which was neither attended by President Arif Alvi, nor Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. However, Joint Chiefs of Staff General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and former army chiefs – Qamar Javed Bajwa, Ashfaq Parvez Kayani and Aslam Beg – attended the funeral. Former ISI chiefs – General (retd) Shuja Pasha and General (retd) Zaheerul Islam also attended the funeral prayers. Politicians including Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan) leaders Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi, Dr Farooq Sattar, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Amir Muqam, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader and former Sindh governor Imran Ismail, former federal information minister Javed Jabbar, were also in attendance. Musharraf’s coffin was draped in Pakistan’s green and white flag, though the ceremony was not a state funeral.