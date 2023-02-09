Ensure all projects are operational by year-end, Stalin tells officials

Much of the people’s appreciation of the government hinged on the performance of the officials, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Thursday and directed them to operationalise all announced schemes by this year-end and win laurels from the public.

The officials, especially heads of departments, should review each and every project that has been announced by the State government and take steps to ensure all the schemes are brought under implementation by 2023-end, he said.

Reviewing the implementation of iconic projects, with senior government officials at the Secretariat here, the Chief Minister said ”it is in the hands of the officials to make the 8 crore people appreciate the government. So, devote attention on enforcing the schemes and initiatives.” Bottlenecks in terms of implementation or financial allocation should be overcome and concrete steps should be taken to bring all projects under execution by this year-end, Stalin said.

”In the last 20 months, we have been evolving and implementing many good projects…the government is not only the Chief Minister but also comprises the Ministers and officials. Good governance can be established only when all the three work together…this should be further strengthened,” the Chief Minister said.