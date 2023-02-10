Burglars strike at jewellery shop in Perambur

Chennai: Burglars struck at a jewellery house in Paper Mills Road, Perambur and decamped with nine kilograms of gold.

According to police, one Sridhar runs a jewellery house at the first floor of his apartment. After shutting the shop last night, a staff working at the jewellery house handed over the keys to Sridhar and left.

This morning, when Sridhar went to open the shop, he was shocked to see the doors broke open and nine kilogram of gold missing.

Following a complaint with Thiruvika Police station, cops visited his place and conducted enquiry.