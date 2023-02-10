EPS takes a dig at TN govt

Chennai: Former Chief Minister and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami today alleged that the Law & Order situation has deteriorated in Tamilnadu under DMK’s regime.

Addressing media persons in Salem, Palaniswami said’ People have lost faith in DMK government. The safety and security of people are ar stake. Even patrol vehicle of police have gone missing’.

Murders, robberies, violence against women have increased across Tamilnadu, he added.

Speaking about Erode (East) bypoll, he said, The TN government has done nothing for people here in the last 21 months. Hence people are waiting to vote for us. The previous AIADMK government did initiate several welfare measures for the constituency’.

Coming down heavily on the State government for its decision to come up with Pen Monument to Karunanidhi’s memory, Palaniswami said, ‘Instead of wasting money on such a construction, they should rather distribute pens to students’.

Further, Palaniswami said that the AIADMK’s victory in the bypoll would reflect in the Parliamentary polls. “It should be similar to the landslide victory of AIADMK under J Jayalalithaa in Yercaud bypoll, which turned out to be a precursor for the party to emerge as the third largest in the Parliament by winning 38 seats in 2014,” he added.

Claiming that the focus of all political parties and the nation is on the Erode East bypoll, EPS termed MK Stalin as a ‘puppet’ Chief Minister, who thinks only on collection, corruption and commission.