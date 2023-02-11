Dremathon for a cause tomorrow

Karka Kasadara Foundation will be organising a marathon titled Dreamathon 2023 on 12 February at 6 am.

A press release said that the races will be held in three categories – 10kms, 05 kms and 02 kms.

“T-shirts, participation certificates, trophies and medals will be issued to participants,” the release added.

The marathon will be held at Mannivakkam Govt High School.

Karka Kasadara Foundation is a registered trust run by a group of young, energetic and service oriented team. We are ably advised & guided by a team of senior people from similar back ground’s who have served our Society and the nation in many instances very politely & humbly.

Objective of Karka Kasadara Foundation is to provide education support & structure for socially deprived, destitute and deserving students from government run schools. We strongly believe in supporting these children’s to choose their career path which they prefer and guide them.

Karka Kasadara Foundation will play a mentor role in each of these students career and we will extend our support to every student enrolled with us in their education, health, skill and personality development as well. We strongly believe that we will tirelessly strive and focus to bring upon a basic necessary lifestyle support for these destitute students to enable them choose their area of interest in studies and thereafter in their career.