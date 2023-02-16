Cong files complaint against min after ‘finish off Siddaramaiah’ remark

Karnataka Congress on Thursday filed a complaint against state IT and Higher Education minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan for allegedly urging people to ‘finish off’ Congress leader Siddaramaiah like Tipu Sultan at Malleshwaram police station. Reacting the minister’s remark on Thursday, the former Karnataka chief minister dared Ashwath Narayan to get a gun for himself and not instigate people. “Higher Education Minister @drashwathcn has appealed people to kill me like how Tipu was killed. Aswath Narayan, Why are you trying to instigate people? Get the gun yourself,” tweeted Siddaramaiah.