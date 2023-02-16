Government going to those considered remote earlier: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Thursday that the country is working for the tribal population with a pride that was not seen earlier, stressing that their welfare is a matter of ”personal relations and sentiments” for him.

Modi inaugurated ‘Aadi Mahotsav’, a mega national tribal festival to showcase the tribal culture on a large scale, and listed steps taken by his government since 2014 to boost progress of the community.

For the first time, a tribal in Droupadi Murmu has occupied the top constitutional post in the country, he said, adding the budgetary allocation for the community has risen manifold since 2014.

He called upon the people of Delhi and neighbouring states to visit the festival to witness the rich tribal culture and nutritious food products being showcased from across the country.

Let’s ensure that they sell all their products, the prime minister said.

The government is now going from Delhi to those considered remote and bringing them in the mainstream, he said.