I-T officials examine mobiles, laptops of BBC employees

Indian tax officials examined mobile phones and laptops used by some BBC editorial and administrative employees,, as an inspection at the British broadcaster’s offices in New Delhi and Mumbai entered a third day on Thursday.

Tax officials had remained at the BBC’s offices, some sleeping there, since the surprise inspection was launched on Tuesday, according to witnesses. Others said some employees were questioned on financial transactions late into the night.

“They (officials) asked some of us to open their laptop and hand in phones and then handed it back,” one source told Reuters, adding that owners of the devices were asked for the access codes. A second source gave a similar account.