Krishnagiri soldier death: Will lead one-day fast, says Annamalai

State BJP president K Annamalai on Thursday condemned the alleged killing of a 29-year-old Indian Army soldier and stated that the accused were arrested after a huge delay. The State BJP chief also said that he will be leading a one-day fast at the war memorial in Chennai along with retired army personnel of Tamil Nadu in a few days. He told ANI, “The army soldier came on a holiday and was assaulted by a councillor. The police took six-to-seven days to hype it up and after media outcry, they were arrested. This has become a national issue now. In a way, I feel very sad because an army soldier has lost his life. Now, the ruling party DMK is on the back foot and trying to do nonsense.” “Today as we speak now, the ex-military wing of Tamil Nadu BJP is holding a protest in Krishnagiri. The accused should not just be arrested, but should be given exemplary punishment. A few days from now, I will be leading a one-day fast at the war memorial in Chennai with the retired army personnel of Tamil Nadu. We have invited all of them and it’s a non-political event. Because, we have to build awareness to respect army men just like the kind of respect they get in different parts of northern states. But, somehow in Tamil Nadu, due to Dravidian politics, they are not given respect,” he added.