Prithvi Shaw selfie controversy: Mumbai Police arrests one accused

Out of the eight accused, one woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly attacking Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw after the batsman refused to take a selfie with them for the second time, police said. The woman has been identified as Sapna Gill, a social media influencer, an official from Oshiwara Police Station said. She has been sent for a medical checkup, the police official added. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anil Paraskar said that efforts are underway to nab others. “An offence was registered in Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai under the sections of unlawful assembly, extortion and other sections. The accused damaged the car of the complainant and then demanded Rs 50,000 to let go of the matter. One accused arrested and efforts are underway to nab others,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anil Paraskar. Shaw was in the car when it was attacked by the accused. Later, Shaw was sent in another car. The accused also chased the vehicle of Shaw’s friend. As per the complainant, Shaw had gone to a five-star hotel in Santacruz for dinner with his friends when some unknown people came near their table and insisted on a selfie. The cricketer obliged two people with selfies but after some time the same group returned, demanding to take selfies again. Shaw refused, saying he has come to eat food with friends and doesn’t want to be disturbed. When they insisted on taking selfies, Prithvi’s friend called the hotel manager and complained about them. After this, the hotel manager asked the accused to leave the hotel. When Shaw and his friend came out of the hotel after having dinner, the accused were waiting outside the hotel and attacked them with baseball bats and smashed the front and rear windows of their car. Shaw’s friend’s car was also stopped near Jogeshwari’s Lotus petrol pump. Where a lady came near the car and started abusing them. The complainant further claimed that the lady even demanded Rs 50,000, otherwise she wi