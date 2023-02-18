Tesla denies terminating employees for forming a union

Elon Musk-run electric car company Tesla has denied reports that it terminated employees who were trying to form a union. In a statement, the company said that it conducts performance review cycles every six months. “Employees receive a performance rating from 1 to 5 in each cycle that helps them calibrate their work with the expectations of their job. In the worst case, if an employee fails to meet their performance expectations they will be let go,” said Tesla. The most recent performance review cycle was from July 2022 through December 2022.”Approximately 4 per cent of the employees on the Autopilot labeling team in Buffalo were exited as a result of this performance review cycle,” the Musk-run company added.The impacted employees were identified on February 3, “which was well before the union campaign was announced”.