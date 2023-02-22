India remains fastest-growing major economy despite Covid

Mumbai: The President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Masatsugu Asakawa has said that despite the disruptions caused by the COVID pandemic, India remains the fastest-growing major economy with expected seven per cent growth in the current fiscal.

Asakawa met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi. This is Asakawa’s maiden visit to India since taking over as the President, of ADB in 2020.

Sakawa also complimented Mrs Sitharaman for India’s G-20 Presidency and conveyed ADB’s support for various initiatives India has taken under its G-20 Presidency. He welcomed the Finance Minister’s prioritisation of Green Growth in the Union Budget 2023-2024.

He also appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for mission LiFE connecting individuals to the cause of the environment.