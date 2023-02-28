‘Interrogation of Sisodia shall be conducted under CCTV coverage’

The Rouse Avenue Court on Monday while sending Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) remand directed that the interrogation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader during remand period shall be conducted at some place having CCTV coverage in accordance with guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court and the said footage shall be preserved by the CBI. Special Judge MK Nagpal on Monday decided to send Manish Sisodia to CBI remand till March 4. Sisodia was arrested on Sunday in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Delhi government. The court said, keeping in view the facts and circumstances, the accused is being remanded to CBI custody for a period of five days ie till March 4 for his further and extensive interrogation. The court observed that the accused had joined the investigation of this case on two earlier occasions, but it has also been observed that he has failed to provide satisfactory answers to most of the questions put to him during his examination and interrogation conducted and has thus, failed to legitimately explain the incriminating evidence which has allegedly surfaced against him in the investigation conducted so far.