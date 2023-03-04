EPFO holds special meet

EPFO, Regional Office, Tambaram has successfully conducted the District Outreach Program “Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0” and ESIC’s “Suvidha Samagham” at the industrial areas in Chengalpet and Kancheepuram Districts for redressing the grievances of PF subscribers, Employers, Pensioners and Insured Persons. A press relase said that officials of EPFO, ESIC and Deputy Inspector of Labour Dept., conducted multiple sessions explaining various provisions, benefits and new initiatives of the concerned departments. “Desikan, SS has explained the theme of the month “withdrawals” under EPFO. Regional PF Commissioner Sumit kumar Grover has interacted with the participants and clarified their doubts and redressed their grievances on the spot. R Hariharan, EO/DNO and J Pugazhendhi, EO organised the programs,” the release added.