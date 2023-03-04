Ramapuram SRM holds special fete

SRM Group of Institution, Ramapuram Campus, Chennai (Easwari Engineering College, SRM Institute of Science and Technology and SRM Dental College) organised an two days event -“Project Day 2023” in Ramapuram campus. A press release said that the main objective of organising this event is to bring out the hidden innovative product development talents of the young Engineers and Dentists and it was inaugurated by A Sivathanu Pillai, former chief controller, R & D, DRDO & Founder CEO & MD of BrahMos Aerospace along with R Shivakumar,chairman, SRM Group of Institutions, Ramapuram and Trichy campuses and S Niranjan, co-chairman, SRM Group of Institutions, Ramapuram and Trichy campuses.Sivathanu Pillai highlighted the importance of new innovation in the current scenario which is very much essential for improving the quality in all aspects. He emphasised the importance of developing the infrastructure for the rural students and also said Chandrayaan-3 rocket will be launched soon.