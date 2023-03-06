Kanchi seer’s Vijaya Yatra continues

Vijaya Yatra of Pujyashri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya Swamigal will continue till 9 March at Kovvur Andhra Geervana Vidyapeetham. From 10 to 12 March, the seer will visit Hukumpet followed by Narsapatnsm for the next couple of days.

On 15 and 16 March, Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamigal will be at Tuni and Yanamala.On

17 March, he will bless devotees Act Annavaram and the next day, he will leave for Devarapalli.

On the next day, at Devarapalli, he will observe Alpa Dwadashi up to 8 AM and Pradosham. From 21 to 31 March, he will be at Pedaravaru.