Amitabh injured during shooting

Hyderabad: Amitabh Bachchan said that he sustained injury during the shooting of his upcoming film, Project K, in Hyderabad.

Big B took to his blog to share on Sunday that he has broken his rib cartilage and stated that he is currently taking rest at his home in Mumbai.

“In Hyderabad at shoot for Project K, during an action shot, got injured, rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage. Cancelled shoot, did doctor consult & scan by CT at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home,” posted Amitabh Bachchan.