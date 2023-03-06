‘H3N2 cases risen considerably, patients taking longer time to recover’

Noting a sudden spurt in the cases of the H3N2 virus, which has become a cause of concern ahead of the Holi festival, Dr S Chatterjee, Senior consultant internal Medicine Apollo hospital said that the cases of respiratory tract infections have risen considerably in the last couple of months. However, he said that the rise in cases is of the most common Influenza and not Covid. Dr Chatterjee said that the symptoms of the Influenza virus, reported in January last year, include shortness of breath. “People are mostly showing symptoms of fever, body ache, sore throat, cough, runny/blocked nose and a few shortness of breath,” he said, adding that people this time are taking a slightly longer time to recover and especially are having persistent cough and weakness.