TN cops rule out any attack on migrant workers

Tamil Nadu Police is reaching out to the migrant workers attempting to send the message that the atmosphere is peaceful and the labourers can return to their work. “The situation now is peaceful and the workers have resumed their work. A few of them have left for the Holi celebrations. They had already booked their tickets and therefore they are gone, otherwise, we are able to convince them through the employers. The police officers have reached out to the migrant workers and also convinced them that there is no such incident of attack on Bihari workers or workers from any other state here. Whatever they have seen in the media that the migrant labourers are attacked, they are all fake videos,”Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu said. He dismissed the reports of any ‘attack’ on the Bihar migrant labourers and said that videos circulated on social media are fake and most of them have not taken place in Tamil Nadu.