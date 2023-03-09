Crucial AIADMK meet in city

Chennai: The meeting of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) district secretaries under the chairmanship of the party’s interim General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami took place at the party’s headquarters in Chennai.

According to the reports, key cadres of the party expressed their views on the conduct of the election for the general secretary post. Some even insisted that the cadres should not exaggerate the issue of the AIADMK-BJP alliance and maintain peace in the current environment.

Discussions were also held about the Erode East by-election debacle. Besides the ways and means to be prepare for 2024 Lok Sabha elections were also deliberated at the meeting.

The raging tussle between NDA allies, BJP and AIADMK, in Tamil Nadu over alleged poaching took a curious turn on Tuesday with the BJP trashing another list of defectors released to the media as fake and second rung leaders of both parties playing down Monday’s unsavoury incidents relating to the imbroglio while the top leaders maintained a silence on the issue