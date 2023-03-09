22 dead from Russian strike on Ukraine

Kiev: The Russian troops on Thursday (IST) seized one of Ukraine’s strategically significant cities Kherson, reported New York Times citing Ukrainian officials.

Apart from this, the needless invasion by Russia of Ukraine also resulted in the seizure of two Ukrainian seaports Wednesday and pressed their bombardment of the country’s second-biggest city, while the huge armoured column threatened Kyiv appeared stalled outside the capital.

Meanwhile, India said it has “not received any reports of any hostage situation regarding any student”; takes note of cooperation of the Ukrainian authorities in helping students get out

India has once abstained from voting on the UN General Assembly resolution brought against the Russian aggression. So far, three flights out of the 15 schedules for the next 24 hours under the Operation Ganga mission have arrived.