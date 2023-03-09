‘BJP getting rattled by series of lectures by Rahul’

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday while defending Rahul Gandhi’s lectures in the UK attacked the BJP, saying that the party was rattled.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, “It is embarrassing to see the entire BJP machinery including senior ministers, media channels and unofficial spokespersons getting rattled by a series of lectures by @RahulGandhi. All the Indians living in the UK who have attended these events have been extremely positive.”

The BJP has continued its attack on Rahul Gandhi while Congress has defended his statement on every issue.

Shashi Tharoor has too defended Rahul Gandhi’s statement on foreign policy, “What’s wrong w/what @rahulGandhi said? That foreign policy must serve national self-interest; our overriding priority is the domestic transformation the nation is undergoing, so our foreign policy should support that. That’s essentially one of my own arguments in “Pax Indica”,” he said in a tweet.