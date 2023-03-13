Modi hails RRR’s Oscar win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated the ‘RRR’ team for winning the ‘Best Original Song’ Award at the 95th Academy Awards and stated that the power-packed song ‘Nattu Nattu’ popularity has gone global. He took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, “Exceptional! The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud. #Oscars.” (sic)