M M Keeravani’s musical acceptance speech wows audience at Oscars

RRR’s power-packed song ‘Naatu Naatu’ took India global as it won the Oscar for ‘Original Song’.

During their acceptance speech, ‘Naatu Naatu’ composer M.M Keeravani said, “I grew up listening to the Carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars,” he began, and then began singing the melody of the ’70s pop smash “Top of the World”: ” ‘There was only one wish on my mind. … ‘RRR’ has to win, pride of every Indian, and must put me on the top of the world.”

‘Naatu Naatu’ has won the award trumping big names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team.