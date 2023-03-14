HECS conducts national-level seminar

A National-level Biodiversity Seminar on Understanding Biodiversity Monitoring and Environmental Compliance is being organized in Chennai by HECS (Hubert Enviro Care Systems Private Ltd), Vels Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies along with India’s top wildlife and biodiversity scientists from Srushti Conservation Foundation. The 3 day training program is from the 13 to 15 March at Rain Tree Hotel, Anna Salai, Chennai and field work training at Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary.

The inaugural program was well attended by industrialists, academics, government officials and NGOs all over India seeking for ways to improve their environment by developing a better understanding on biodiversity surveys, monitoring, evaluation and exploring the interdependence of this with various environmental compliance frameworks.

The seminar was inaugurated by Dr. Manivasan, Principal Secretary to the Government, Public Works Department. He spoke about the importance of scientifically robust environmental impact assessments with a strong scientific backing especially in development projects.

Dr. Ishari Ganesh, the founder, Chairman and Chancellor of Vels Institute of Science, Technology and Advanced Studies stressed on the importance of Biodiversity and the need for collection of regional biodiversity data in order to define baseline ecosystem conditions. Furthermore, Pankaj Patel, Director in Shreeji Port Limited emphasized on biodiversity expansion for the sustainable development of industries in India.