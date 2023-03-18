‘Artificial pancreas improves blood sugar control for kids ages 2-6’

According to a new study, an artificial pancreas created at the University of Virginia Center for Diabetes Technologies improves blood sugar management in children aged 2 to 6 with type 1 diabetes. The clinical study’s details and conclusions were just published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Trial participants using the artificial pancreas spent approximately three more hours per day in their target blood sugar range compared with participants in a control group who continued relying on the methods they were already using to manage their blood sugar. The Control-IQ system, manufactured by Tandem Diabetes Care, is a diabetes management device thatautomatically monitors and regulates blood glucose. The artificial pancreas has an insulin pump that uses advanced control algorithms based on the person’s glucose-monitoring information to adjust the insulin dose as needed. Based on findings from two earlier studies, the system has previously been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for people ages 6 and older with type 1 diabetes.