CM inaugurates new pavilion in MAC

The MA Chidambaram Stadium at Chepauk, a venue steeped in history where the first Ranji Trophy match between Madras and Mysore was played in 1934 has a newly-built pavilion and terrace which was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin along with N Srinivasan, former TNCA and BCCI president. The stand that hosts the pavilion and three-tier terrace has been named after former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin along with N Srinivasan opened a plaque to commemorate the event and also cut a ribbon signalling the opening of the pavilion stand. Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu, former India captain MS Dhoni and former West Indian player Dwayne Bravo were present at the function.