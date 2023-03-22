ZEE5 is ready with Sengalam

ZEE5 is now ready with its next Original titled ‘Sengalam’, produced by Abinesh Elangovan (Abi & Abi Entertainment PVT LTD), and directed by SR Prabhakaran. This is the first-ever Tamil web series based on a political thriller and is set against the backdrop of Southern Tamil Nadu. It features Kalaiyarasan and Vani Bhojan as the titular characters. The trailer launch of this series was held in Chennai. “Sengalam” is set to premiere on ZEE5 on 24th March Siju Prabhakaran, Chief Cluster Office, ZEE5, South said, “Sengalam has been a long journey with SR Prabhakaran. This will be a never-seen-before political story. It will appeal to the interests of all audiences.” Kaushik Narasimhan, Senior Vice-President, ZEE5 Tamil said, “I am happy to see that the entire team has worked a lot for the finest output, and wish them all success. We are happy and exhilarated to present you Sengalam soon.” Director SR Prabhakaran said, “ Sengalam is a political thriller that will offer many surprises. Kalaiyarasan will outshine in any given role, and he has done remarkable work in this series. Vani Bhojan has been amazing. Viji Madam, Shali, Kannan, and everyone in the cast have done a good job. Both the cinematographer and music director have been a great support for me. All the technicians relentlessly worked without any expectations.”