Shares of the Vels Film International Limited listed in NSE

One of the leading Tamil film producers, Vels Film International Limited, has listed it’s shares in the National Stock Exchange. The shares of this company have been listed today (Wednesday, March 22) on the National Stock Exchange for trading.A grand listing ceremony was organized at a star hotel in Chennai. The Head of the South Zone of NSE Gowrishankar, presided over this important ceremony. Vipin Agarwal, Managing Director , Khambatta Securities Limited, Mumbai who are the Lead Manager for the IPO, Sundarrajan, SRBR Associates, statutory auditors of Vels Film International Limited, Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh, Managing Director of Vels Film International Limited, Ashwin Kumar, Executive Producer of Vels film International Limited and Dr. Preetha Ganesh , Director ,Vels Film International Limited were on the dias for this memorable ceremony. The other personalities present for the occasion were actors Sarathkumar, Jayam Ravi, Vikram Prabhu, Jiiva, Aari Arjunan, Aarav, and Prasanth, and the leading director-actor Sundar C., Perarasu, R. V. Udhayakumar, R. K. Selvamani, Gaurav Narayan, and actress Sangeetha Krish. Directors Gokul, A. L. Vijay, and Tamil Nadu Distributors Association Official Tirupur Subramanian also participated, praising the progressive efforts of Vels Film International Limited.All the participants conveyed their appreciation and greetings for the event and exemplary efforts of Vels Film Private Limited by ringing the bell kept on the center stage. Dr. Isari K. Ganesh addressed the gathering and thanked all who have participated in the ceremony.