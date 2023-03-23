Boris Johnson apologises in ‘Partygate’ grilling

London: Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has apologised for misleading Parliament in a scandal over parties held at Downing Street during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Johnson made the apology on Wednesday during a marathon grilling session of the cross-party Committee of Privileges in the House of Commons, the lower house of Parliament, reports Xinhua news agency.

With a Bible in his hands, he said: “Hand on heart, I did not lie to the House.”

The former Prime Minister admitted social distancing had not been “perfect” at gatherings in Downing Street during Covid lockdowns.